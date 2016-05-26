Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Suburban Detroit Police Officer Protects And Serves — Pizza

Published May 26, 2016 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A police officer near Detroit lived up to that common motto - to protect and serve - pizza. A delivery man outside Detroit escaped a car crash with some bruises. The responding officer helped the injured. And then he grabbed the undelivered pizza and finished the job (laughter). WDIV in Detroit reports that hungry Carl Babik was shocked to open his door to a cop.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CARL BABIK: I'm like, dude, what the heck? What did I do?

GREENE: His big mistake, though - he didn't tip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories