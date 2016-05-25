Bringing The World Home To You

Feeling Foggy? Japanese Raisin Is Good For What 'Ales' You

Published May 25, 2016 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Bay Area distillery has created a vodka mixed with fog. Using a giant mesh catcher, they say, they managed to bottle San Francisco's fog. Those with brains foggy after trying it could turn to another centuries-old ingredient, raisin tree fruit juice. In South Korea, which has Asia's biggest drinkers, it's long been a hangover cure.

Now it's available as an ice cream bar, whose name translates to hang in there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

