Charity Football Game With Firefighters Gets Heated

Published May 25, 2016 at 6:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the tale of a bloody brawl at a football game. It happened on Coney Island over the weekend. And luckily, plenty of police and firefighters were on hand. Well, OK, they were fighting each other when a charity game between the two departments got heated. The police said in a statement yesterday, quote, "football is a competitive sport, whether it's the NFL Super Bowl or the annual NYPD-FDNY challenge," which, for the record, New York's finest won by a score of 29-13. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
