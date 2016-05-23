Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

With Mansour Dead, Taliban Must Select A New Leader

By Tom Bowman
Published May 23, 2016 at 5:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That attack by U.S. drones that the president says killed the Taliban leader happened in a remote area of Pakistan. Mullah Akhtar Mansour was believed riding with another man in a car which was a hit by a missile. Now, U.S. and Afghan officials are asking whether his death will be the beginning of the end of the insurgency or if the Taliban will mount evermore violent attacks. NPR's Tom Bowman reports from Afghanistan.

TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Mullah Mansour ran the Taliban for the past three years from his hideout in Pakistan. He had the upper hand - seizing territory, killing large numbers of Afghan troops, mounting suicide attacks in Kabul. Haroun Mir is an Afghan political analyst. He says Mullah Mansour's death can't be overstated.

HAROUN MIR: And this certainly is a game-changer because now their leadership - their commanding control is afraid that any of them could be the next target.

BOWMAN: For years, the U.S. was fighting just the low-level Taliban in battles throughout the country. Mir says that was ineffective.

MIR: Killing the rank and file of Taliban and some of their fleet commanders in Afghanistan was never tilting the balance in favor of the U.S. and Afghan forces.

BOWMAN: Whether the balance will now be tilted is uncertain. The Taliban will now meet to select a new leader. Mullah Mansour's deputy Siraj Haqqani is considered among the most brutal of the insurgent leaders.

JAWID KOHISTANI: (Through interpreter) I believe that in a short time, when possible, the Taliban will retaliate and revenge his killing.

BOWMAN: That's Jawid Kohistani, an expert on the Taliban leadership. He says Mullah Mansour was not popular and there were divisions within the insurgency.

KOHISTANI: (Through interpreter) Most of the Taliban commanders were not happy with him, and they did not obey him. And they had to fight under his leadership.

BOWMAN: Mullah Mansour opposed a peace process with the Afghan government. And Kohistani says more moderate forces could emerge, ready to lay down their arms and talk. Right now, that's more of a hope than anything else. Tom Bowman, NPR News, Kabul, Afghanistan. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman
More Stories