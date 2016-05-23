Bringing The World Home To You

Longer Commutes Are Hazardous To Your Health

Published May 23, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Early afternoon bumper-to-bumper traffic on 93 in Milton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Early afternoon bumper-to-bumper traffic on 93 in Milton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Long car commutes not only cost drivers time, it may also cost them good health. Extended commutes in heavy traffic are tied to stress, less time to exercise, and more exposure to air pollution. As Carey Goldberg of Here & Now contributor WBUR reports, researchers say those three factors can lead to a higher risk for cardiovascular problems.

