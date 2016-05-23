Longer Commutes Are Hazardous To Your Health
Long car commutes not only cost drivers time, it may also cost them good health. Extended commutes in heavy traffic are tied to stress, less time to exercise, and more exposure to air pollution. As Carey Goldberg of Here & Now contributor WBUR reports, researchers say those three factors can lead to a higher risk for cardiovascular problems.
Reporter
- Carey Goldberg, co-host of WBUR’s CommonHealth blog. She tweets @commonhealth.
