We ask contestants to identify sports franchises that share their names with things found in fantasy literature. If we said, "This Florida basketball team is named for the supernatural art studied at Hogwarts," the answer would be "The Orlando Magic." Because this is public radio and sports are hard, they only have to know the fantasy word.

