Eighth Grade Girls Are More Proficient In Tech Tests Than Boys

Published May 20, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
A school girl takes part in a "Kano Party" to construct working computers in central London on January 24, 2015. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)
A school girl takes part in a "Kano Party" to construct working computers in central London on January 24, 2015. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

A new assessment shows that eighth grade girls are more proficient in technology and engineering literacy tests than boys. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was administered in 2014 to more than 21,000 students in 800 public and private schools across the United States. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Peggy Carr, acting commissioner of The National Center for Education Statistics about the surprise results of the assessment.

