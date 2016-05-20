Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Banks Bet On Plastic As U.S. Credit Card Debt Nears $1 Trillion

Published May 20, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
As American consumers swipe and scan their credit cards more often, card debt is climbing back towards its pre-recession peak of $1.02 trillion. (Frankieleon/Flickr)
As American consumers swipe and scan their credit cards more often, card debt is climbing back towards its pre-recession peak of $1.02 trillion. (Frankieleon/Flickr)

As American consumers swipe and scan their credit cards more often, card debt is climbing back towards its pre-recession peak of $1.02 trillion. U.S. credit card balances are headed for $1 trillion this year, a sign perhaps that the economic recovery has soothed consumers’ concerns about carrying debt. But as Americans pile higher balances onto their credit cards and auto loans, some economists worry another recession or economic shock could set off a cascade of defaults.

Bloomberg’s Mike Regan joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for a look at why consumers appear to be growing more comfortable with debt, the booming business of credit cards, and what that might say about the economy at large.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.