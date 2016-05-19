Bringing The World Home To You

Zoo In Taipei Releases Proof-Of-Life Photo Of Panda Rumored To Be Dead

Published May 19, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The zoo in Taiwan has proved its prized panda is alive and well after Chinese media published stories that Tuan Tuan had died. He'd been a valuable gift from China, so that didn't look good. The Taipei Zoo responded by posting a proof of life normally reserved for kidnapped humans. A photo of the precious panda posed behind that day's newspapers, very much alive, along with the message don't believe rumors. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
