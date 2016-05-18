Tim Cook Makes His First Visit To India As Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited a Hindu temple in Mumbai before dawn Wednesday. Coming on the heels of a trip to China that resulted in a major investment in the Chinese company Didi Chuxing, Cook’s India itinerary is likely to include some significant business meetings.

India is important for Apple for a key reason. Current trends in population growth suggest India will overtake China as the world’s largest country in 2022. Last quarter Apple’s sales in India jumped 56 percent, even while worldwide Apple sales declined for the first time in 13 years. Peter O’Dowd talks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about India’s growing market for tech manufacturing and consumption, and what Tim Cook’s first visit to the subcontinent as CEO means for Apple.

