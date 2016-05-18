Tattoos Could Become A Lot Less Permanent

Bringing The World Home To You

Published May 18, 2016 at 7:04 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with exciting news for parents. Those tattoos your kids will inevitably get in college could now be a lot less permanent. A startup called Ephemeral tells the website ScienceAlert that it's developing an ink that fades after a year. The Ephemeral ink is composed of smaller molecules from standard ink.

So small, white blood cells will flush them out of your system. That Hello Kitty on your kid's ankle could be a trial run. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

