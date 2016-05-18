Hillary Finally Wins A Clinton County During Primary Contests

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Bernie Sanders was on a winning streak. Reporters noticed Sanders kept winning counties named Clinton. The Vermont senator was 8-for-8 in Clinton Counties. Then came last night when Hillary Clinton finally won Clinton County, Ky. Now the drama shifts to Montana, home of the only Sanders County in the U.S. It's named for former Senator Wilbur Fisk Sanders. Hold your breath for the vote there June 7. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.