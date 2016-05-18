Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hillary Finally Wins A Clinton County During Primary Contests

Published May 18, 2016 at 6:59 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Bernie Sanders was on a winning streak. Reporters noticed Sanders kept winning counties named Clinton. The Vermont senator was 8-for-8 in Clinton Counties. Then came last night when Hillary Clinton finally won Clinton County, Ky. Now the drama shifts to Montana, home of the only Sanders County in the U.S. It's named for former Senator Wilbur Fisk Sanders. Hold your breath for the vote there June 7. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories