In Portland, Curried Tofu With A Side Of Kale Chips

The show Portlandia made fun of Portland’s obsession with food that’s local and sustainable. In one episode, the characters have to visit the farm where a chicken was raised before deciding whether they can eat it.

At the The Slide Inn, a German-vegan restaurant in southeast Portland, customers dine on gluten free onion rings along with hormone-free turkey. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Eugene and Lenore Bingham who own the restaurant to discuss how the food industry has catered to demand from customers for a certain kind of eating.

Guests

Eugene Bingham and Lenore Bingham, owners of The Slide Inn, Portland Oregon.

/ / The Slide Inn in southeast Portland, Oregon. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)

/ / Chef and co-owner Eugene Bingham, cooking in his kitchen at the Slide Inn. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)