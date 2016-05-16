Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Portland, Curried Tofu With A Side Of Kale Chips

Published May 16, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT

The show Portlandia made fun of Portland’s obsession with food that’s local and sustainable. In one episode, the characters have to visit the farm where a chicken was raised before deciding whether they can eat it.

At the The Slide Inn, a German-vegan restaurant in southeast Portland, customers dine on gluten free onion rings along with hormone-free turkey. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Eugene and Lenore Bingham who own the restaurant to discuss how the food industry has catered to demand from customers for a certain kind of eating.

Guests

  • Eugene Bingham and Lenore Bingham, owners of The Slide Inn, Portland Oregon.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Slide Inn in southeast Portland, Oregon. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
/
/
The Slide Inn in southeast Portland, Oregon. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Chef and co-owner Eugene Bingham, cooking in his kitchen at the Slide Inn. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
/
/
Chef and co-owner Eugene Bingham, cooking in his kitchen at the Slide Inn. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Chef and co-owner of the Slide Inn, Eugene Bingham, cooks in his kitchen. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
/
/
Chef and co-owner of the Slide Inn, Eugene Bingham, cooks in his kitchen. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)