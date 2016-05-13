Bringing The World Home To You

Hurled Spear Takes Out Camera Drone

Published May 13, 2016 at 7:08 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of medieval versus modern, and medieval won. At a festival in Russia, a costumed re-enactor was preparing for a mock battle when he spotted an aerial invader from the future filming the action. Footage shows the medieval knight hurling his spear at the camera drone and knocking it out of the sky. The spear thrower later apologized for getting carried away, although there's now talk of making drone spearing an official event next year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
