For A Limited Time, Budweiser Will Call Itself 'America'

Published May 12, 2016 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a case of patriotic branding that involves a case of beer. This year, of course, is a presidential election. The Olympics are coming up. There's July 4. And all this led Budweiser to make a decision. They're renaming their beer America until after the general election. Yes, you'll be cracking open a can of America. Mixed reaction on social media - one person on Twitter wished America could be a better beer. Another suggested America rebrand itself Budweiser. This is Beverage Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
