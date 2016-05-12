Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Domino's Calls 911 After Regular Customer Is Absent

Published May 12, 2016 at 7:24 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In times of crisis, we rely on friends and family, or in the case of one pizza lover, the delivery person. Managers at a Domino's in Salem, Ore., were worried. One of their daily customers hadn't ordered a pizza in 11 days. So a driver was sent to check on him, and the lights were on, but no answer. After a call to 911, Kirk Alexander was taken to the hospital, but was soon enjoying visits from the folks at Domino's. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories