A New Hampshire Park's Search For A New Wolfman

Published May 12, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Larry Vigus, the new Wolfman at Clark's, tries to hire someone to work in his mine. (SEAN HURLEY/NHPR)
At Clark’s Trading Post in Lincoln, New Hampshire you can see a live bear show, watch Chinese Acrobats, mine for gems, visit five tiny museums, ride a Segway and, if you want, you can be chased – on a train – by the Wolfman. Clark’s version of the Wolfman anyway. But what happens when your Wolfman wants to retire? You hold tryouts, of course.

As Sean Hurley from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports, after a howl filled audition at a local playhouse, Clark’s Trading Post has found their new Wolfman.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.