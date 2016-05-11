Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Scientists Look To A Poster To Name A New Species Of Wasp

Published May 11, 2016 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Brad Pitt is many things - actor, professional good-looker and do-gooder. Now another thing to add to this list - scientists in South Africa discovered a new species of wasp. Only two centimeters in length, it's a parasite that lays eggs in caterpillars. So where does the actor come in? Well, researchers had a Brad Pitt poster in their lab. When it was time to name their discovery, all they had to do was look up. They named the species, Conebregma bradpitti. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories