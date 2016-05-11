Environmentalists Fear Poison Pill In Puerto Rico Debt Bill

Congress is expected to unveil a plan today to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, but environmentalists are anxious about a possible rider in the bill that would relinquish federal control of a national wildlife refuge on the island of Vieques. Representative Robert Bishop, chairman of the house natural resources committee, wants the federal government to give up a 3,100-acre chunk of the refuge, which is home to 16 endangered species and hosts hundreds of species of birds as they migrate across the Caribbean.

Here & Now host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Adriana Gonzalez, an environmental justice organizer for the Sierra Club in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gonzalez worries cash-strapped Puerto Rico would be unable to properly manage the wildlife refuge, and might even open it up for development.

Guest

Adriana Gonzalez, environmental justice organizer for the Sierra Club in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

