Bernie Sanders Wins In West Virginia, Committed To Staying In The Race

Published May 11, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses a campaign rally in Salem, Oregon, May 10, 2016. Sanders beat rival Democrat Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia primary to bolster his argument for remaining in the race. (ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses a campaign rally in Salem, Oregon, May 10, 2016. Sanders beat rival Democrat Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia primary to bolster his argument for remaining in the race. (ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)

Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s West Virginia primary. Although Clinton is far ahead of Sanders in delegate count, Sanders is committed to staying in the race for the democratic nomination. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Here & Now political analyst Angela Rye about what this means for the Clinton campaign as it heads toward next week’s primaries in Oregon and Kentucky.

