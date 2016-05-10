Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Heat Wave And Drought Hit India

Published May 10, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this photograph taken on April 27, 2016, an Indian villager carries pots of water after filling them from from a well in the village of Dargai Khurd in Mohanganj area on the outskirts of Tikamgarh district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Tikamgarh is part of central India's parched Bundelkhand region -- consisting of 13 districts, half of which lie in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state- which is reeling from years of below-par monsoon rains. (Money/Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)
In this photograph taken on April 27, 2016, an Indian villager carries pots of water after filling them from from a well in the village of Dargai Khurd in Mohanganj area on the outskirts of Tikamgarh district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Tikamgarh is part of central India's parched Bundelkhand region -- consisting of 13 districts, half of which lie in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state- which is reeling from years of below-par monsoon rains. (Money/Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Hundreds of people have died and millions don’t have enough water as India bakes under a heat wave. There’s also persistent drought that’s causing crop failures. The Indian government is setting up relief camps and trucking in water to some areas to help, but it’s been a challenge to keep up with demand. Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Rahul Tandon, BBC correspondent in India.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.