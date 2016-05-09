'Tom And Jerry' Blamed For Violence In The Middle East

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Tom And Jerry" have been called out in America for racial stereotypes and smoking. This week, Egypt called out the cat and mouse cartoon for violence in the Middle East. One top official declared the funny portrayal of yes, I can hit him and I can blow him up with explosives makes violence seem OK. Given the regime's reputation for brutality, one wit quickly tweeted Egypt's rulers must be watching a lot of "Tom And Jerry." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.