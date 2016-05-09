Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Book Reveals The Complexities Of Rescuing And Rehabilitating Hummingbirds

Published May 9, 2016 at 1:20 PM EDT

The tiny hummingbird often moves people to attempt daring feats to rescue birds they believe are in distress. But sometimes these efforts can do more harm than good and are much more involved than most people might realize.

Author Terry Masear has spent years learning and practicing hummingbird rescue and rehabilitation. She writes about her work in “Fastest Things On Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood.” The book came out in paperback this month, we revisit Robin Young’s conversation with Terry Masear from last July.

Guest

  • Terry Masear, author of “Fastest Things on Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.