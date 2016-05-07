Not My Job: Actress Rachel Bloom Gets Quizzed On Crazy Ex-Boyfriends

Rachel Bloom is the star, writer and co-creator of The CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The singer-songwriter first got famous with her hilarious musical numbers on YouTube, before she was given the chance to create her own TV show that let her play a lunatic stalker character loosely based on herself. She's already won a Golden Globe for that role in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Since she's the expert on crazy ex-girlfriends we've decided to ask her three questions about some well-known crazy ex-boyfriends in a game called "No! Really! This time I'll change!"

