North Dakota’s Only Congressman Backs Trump As The Likely GOP Nominee

Published May 4, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks during a news conference to launch the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba at the National Press Club January 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks during a news conference to launch the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba at the National Press Club January 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With Donald Trump’s decisive victory Tuesday night in Indiana, the candidate’s supporters are celebrating his new status as the party’s likely nominee in Cleveland this July. North Dakota’s Congressman Kevin Cramer, who conducted his own straw poll because the state party didn’t hold a caucus or a primary, backs Trump and explains why. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.