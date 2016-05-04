Bringing The World Home To You

Governor Who Vetoes Many Bills Gets A Dog. Guess Its Name

Published May 4, 2016 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an addition to the family of Maine Governor Paul LePage. The governor is famous for vetoing legislation. He's said no to hundreds of bills and has even effectively vetoed himself. When faced with silent protesters recently, the governor ended a speech after just seconds.

Now he has adopted a dog, a Jack Russell-Terrier mix. And the governor has declared the dog the mascot of good public policy. He's named the dog veto. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

