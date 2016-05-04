Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: From Southern Fried Soul To Dance Party Duos

Published May 4, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Tyler Blake and Michael David of the band Classixx. (Facebook)
On this week’s DJ session, KCRW’s Raul Campos highlights what’s spinning in his head, including self-professed “southern fried soul” ban, The Echocentrics of Austin and young LA-based dance duo Classixx. He also shares new music from Brett Dennen and DJ Shadow with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Songs in the Segment

“Staring At The Ceiling” (feat. James Petralli) by The Echocentrics (Echo Hotel, 2016)

[Youtube]

“Cassidy” by Brett Dennen (Por Favor, 2016)

[Youtube]

“Nobody Speak” (feat. Run The Jewels) by DJ Shadow (The Mountain Will Fall, 2016)

Note: This song contains explicit and offensive language.

[Youtube]

“Just Let Go” (feat. How to Dress Well) by Classixx (Faraway Reach, 2016)

[Youtube]

Guest

