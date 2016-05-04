DJ Sessions: From Southern Fried Soul To Dance Party Duos
On this week’s DJ session, KCRW’s Raul Campos highlights what’s spinning in his head, including self-professed “southern fried soul” ban, The Echocentrics of Austin and young LA-based dance duo Classixx. He also shares new music from Brett Dennen and DJ Shadow with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.
Songs in the Segment
“Staring At The Ceiling” (feat. James Petralli) by The Echocentrics (Echo Hotel, 2016)
“Cassidy” by Brett Dennen (Por Favor, 2016)
“Nobody Speak” (feat. Run The Jewels) by DJ Shadow (The Mountain Will Fall, 2016)
Note: This song contains explicit and offensive language.
“Just Let Go” (feat. How to Dress Well) by Classixx (Faraway Reach, 2016)
Guest
- Raul Campos, DJ and host of KCRW’s “Raul Campos.” He tweets @raulcampos.
