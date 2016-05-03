Places Where Selfies Are A No-No: Roller Coaster, Voting Booth

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with restrictions on selfies. Disney's California Adventure shut down a roller coaster after a rider pulled out a selfie stick. Apparently, it's dangerous to stick a poll up out of a fast-moving vehicle as it ducks through constricted space. Who knew?

Not only that, West Virginia has banned taking selfies while voting. We don't know if such outrages will provoke a movement for selfie civil rights. But if that ever should happen, we do know how the protests will be photographed.