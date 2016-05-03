Bringing The World Home To You

Places Where Selfies Are A No-No: Roller Coaster, Voting Booth

Published May 3, 2016 at 7:29 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with restrictions on selfies. Disney's California Adventure shut down a roller coaster after a rider pulled out a selfie stick. Apparently, it's dangerous to stick a poll up out of a fast-moving vehicle as it ducks through constricted space. Who knew?

Not only that, West Virginia has banned taking selfies while voting. We don't know if such outrages will provoke a movement for selfie civil rights. But if that ever should happen, we do know how the protests will be photographed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

