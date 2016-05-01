Bringing The World Home To You

Follow The Rhyme To Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Pair

By Will Shortz
Published May 1, 2016 at 7:55 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Every answer this week is a phrase in the form "___ and ___." I'll give you rhymes for the two missing words. You complete the phrases.

For example: Lick and lose --> pick and choose.

Last week's challenge:Name a famous singer — first and last names. The last four letters of the first name spelled backward plus the first four letters of the last name spelled forward, read together, in order, name a section of products in a drugstore. What is it?

Answer:Mariah Carey --> hair care.

Winner: Ryan McNeill of Watkinsville, Ga.

Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Timothy Gotwald of Chambersburg, Pa. Think of a word that means "entrance." Interchange the second and fourth letters, and you'll get a new word that means "exit." What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
