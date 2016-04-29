Social Media Buzz: 'Dads Don't Babysit' And #EndGunViolence
Femi Oke of Al Jazeera English joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss stories currently getting traction on social media. We take a look at a new home shopping parody from Amy Schumer that blasts politicians and loopholes in gun laws, a T-shirt created by a Dad frustrated by comments he gets while he’s taking care of his children, and a viral video of men reading mean tweets to women.
Guest
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.