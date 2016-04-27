Bringing The World Home To You

What Poor Results Mean For Apple, Chipotle And Exxon Mobil

Published April 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
A sign is seen hanging outside of an Apple computer store on April 26, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Investors reacted negatively to the news that Apple Inc. reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.90 a share, below the $2 a share expected by analysts. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A sign is seen hanging outside of an Apple computer store on April 26, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Investors reacted negatively to the news that Apple Inc. reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.90 a share, below the $2 a share expected by analysts. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Apple’s stock was falling Wednesday, after the company reported its first quarterly drop in earnings in 13 years on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil also this week saw its credit rating drop for the first time since the Great Depression. And Chipotle reported a double-digit sales drop in the first quarter of this year. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Curt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about what this week’s news means for these three companies.

  • Curt Nickisch, senior editor of the Harvard Business Review. He tweets @curtnickisch.

