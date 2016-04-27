Bringing The World Home To You

Suspect On The Run Jumps The White House Fence

Published April 27, 2016 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Somebody committed a robbery here in Washington, D.C., yesterday. Police say a suspect ran. Just as you might imagine in the movies, the fleeing suspect came up against a fence. And just as in the movies, the man climbed that fence and landed on the other side on the grounds of the White House. He'd fled the robbery into that massively guarded compound. The Secret Service briefly locked down the White House until the man was in custody. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
