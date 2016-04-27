Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: Improvising In Harlem

Published April 27, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Violinist Jesse Montgomery (Jiyang Chen/jessiemontgomery.com/)
When you think of musical improvisation, classical music probably does not come to mind. But WQXR classical music DJ Terrance McKnight tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that there’s a lot of it going on right now, particularly in the classical music coming out of Harlem.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

