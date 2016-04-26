Whoops! Comedian's CD Cover Gets Mixed Up With Death Metal Band

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Eighty-year-old entertainer Bernie Clifton was all set to release a new album, and then he got a look at the CD cover and didn't see his songs like "Lady In Red."

(SOUNDBITE OF ABHORRENT DECIMATION SONG, "ETERNAL REPULSION")

Listed instead were tunes called "Eternal Repulsion" from the death metal band Abhorrent Decimation. Turns out there'd been a mix-up, and now the two joke they may go on tour together.