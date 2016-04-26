Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Whoops! Comedian's CD Cover Gets Mixed Up With Death Metal Band

Published April 26, 2016 at 6:50 AM EDT

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE CLIFTON: (Singing) To dream the impossible...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Eighty-year-old entertainer Bernie Clifton was all set to release a new album, and then he got a look at the CD cover and didn't see his songs like "Lady In Red."

(SOUNDBITE OF ABHORRENT DECIMATION SONG, "ETERNAL REPULSION")

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Listed instead were tunes called "Eternal Repulsion" from the death metal band Abhorrent Decimation. Turns out there'd been a mix-up, and now the two joke they may go on tour together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories