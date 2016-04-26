Scientists Experiment With 'Headprints'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. In the movie "Airplane II," doors open automatically with a woosh (ph), and the password is for a person to make that wooshing sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "AIRPLANE II")

INSKEEP: German scientists now want you to open doors with a sound, and you don't have to even make it. An ultrasound signal would bounce off your head. It would note the special way that your skull vibrates in response.

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

What if you have a head cold?

