Student Singers Give New Life To A Variation On Baroque Music

The Georgetown University Chamber Singers are turning back the clock 300 years, bringing centuries-old Baroque covers back to life, and back to the villages of South America where these covers were performed. Jesuit missionaries taught the music, which was composed in Europe, to the indigenous people of South America. This kind of cover is called “Mission Baroque,” and the only repository of this music has been found in Bolivia. WAMU’s Lauren Landau has the story.

