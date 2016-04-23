Prince's Songwriting Survives In Other Artists' Hits

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The world has mourned and celebrated Prince since hearing of his death on Thursday. Of course, his music remains - in more places than you might think. Prince was a masterful collaborator who wrote for and performed with other musicians, and he inspired many others, often women singers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STAND BACK")

STEVIE NICKS: (Singing) No one looks. I walk by. Just an invitation would've been just fine.

SIMON: Stevie Nicks said she wrote stand back while listening to Prince's "Little Red Corvette." Legend has it that Prince even mastered the synthesizers on the song.

(SOUNDBITE OF STEVIE NICKS SONG, "STAND BACK")

SIMON: Prince co-wrote "Love Song" with Madonna, played guitar and sang backup.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE SONG")

PRINCE AND MADONNA: (Singing) Are you wasting my time?

MADONNA: Are you just being kind?

PRINCE AND MADONNA: Oh, no, baby.

SIMON: Many people know that Prince wrote these two songs.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MANIC MONDAY")

THE BANGLES: (Singing) It's just another manic Monday, oh. Wish it was Sunday, oh, because that's my fun day, oh. My I don't have to run day. It's just another manic Monday.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOTHING COMPARES 2 YOU")

O'CONNOR: (Singing) I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant. But nothing - I said nothing can take away these blues because nothing compares, nothing compares to you.

SIMON: "Manic Monday" by The Bangles and "Nothing Compares 2 You" by Sinead O'Connor.

Then there were songs that Prince wrote for himself but were later covered. By Alicia Keys, Cyndi Lauper and Chaka Khan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOW COME U DON'T CALL ME ANYMORE?")

ALICIA KEYS: (Singing) What I want to know, baby, if what we had was good, how come you don't call me anymore?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHEN YOU WERE MINE")

CYNDI LAUPER: (Singing) I don't care 'cause I love you, baby. That's no lie. I love you more than I did when you were mine.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I FEEL FOR YOU")

CHAKA KHAN: (Singing) I feel for you. I think I love you. I feel for you. I feel for you. I think I love you.

SIMON: Prince was just 57 when he died. But he leaves a lifetime of music that survives in millions of minds and hearts. Prince loved and recorded Joni Mitchell's song "A Case Of You." It's about a rapturous love that exploded but will never be forgotten.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "A CASE OF YOU")

PRINCE: (Singing) You're in my blood like holy wine. You're so bitter, so bitter and so sweet, oh.

