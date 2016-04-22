Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prince Was A Beloved Musician And A Generous Host

Published April 22, 2016 at 7:13 AM EDT

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Prince was not only a beloved musician, he was a generous host. He often opened his home to guests like comedian Eddie Murphy and his brother, Charlie. They tell a story about how he challenged them to a game of basketball, beat them and then served pancakes. He even invited fans over like our own producer Meg Anderson, who once hung out at Prince's house throughout the night watching "Finding Nemo" and taking in a private concert. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories