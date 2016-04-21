Bringing The World Home To You

Police Accuse Man Of Selling Fake Tickets To Broadway's 'Hamilton'

Published April 21, 2016 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It will take years for the Treasury Department to change the currency. Harriet Tubman is supposed to join Andrew Jackson on the 20 - in time. Women join Alexander Hamilton also after some delay. That's because the government moves carefully to make sure the money cannot be counterfeited. Apparently, tickets to the musical "Hamilton" were more vulnerable. Prosecutors indicted a man for forging tickets to the hit show and selling them on Craigslist. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

