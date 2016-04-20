Bringing The World Home To You

Faithful Mattress Will Squeal On A Cheating Partner

Published April 20, 2016 at 7:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're reporting this morning on a new type of mattress that's on sale in Spain. And the mattress will evidently alert you if your partner is being unfaithful.

You'll learn of the cheating on a mobile app. The mattress is equipped with sensors that pick up suspicious movement. You even get to see a 3-D image of the mattress so you know exactly where the action was taking place. In a video, the company making this mattress says quote, "if your partner isn't faithful, at least your mattress is." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

