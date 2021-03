Prices on crude oil dropped Monday as OPEC members failed to reach an agreement on freezing oil production. Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain this, as well as the latest step in Amazon’s plan to expand its business in streaming video.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.