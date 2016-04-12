Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Baseball Fan Has A Strategy For Catching Foul Balls

Published April 12, 2016 at 7:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The only thing left to do for one Detroit Tigers fan is catch a home-run ball. That's after he broke his own personal record Monday by catching five foul balls in a single game. He caught the first four in the first two innings. Then in the eighth, he caught his fifth foul ball. His secret - showing up on foul-weather days means fewer fair-weather fans and grabbing the chance to sit where nobody else is around. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories