Is The Sharing Economy Ready To Hop Into A Hot Tub?

Published April 11, 2016 at 7:33 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We'll soon find out if the sharing economy is ready to hop into a hot tub. An app in the works in San Francisco will allow people to rent out their urban and suburban nooks, the front porch, a garden alcove, an outdoor sauna, the kind of private places you usually want to keep strangers out of. But now they could party on your rooftop, paying by the hour. The app, Nookzy, doesn't address one likely problem, your neighbors will hate you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

