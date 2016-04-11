Brother Of Masters Winner Steals Twitter Spotlight

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

P.J. Willet did as many people do - he posted on Twitter while watching TV. What made P.J. special is he was watching his brother, Danny, win golf's Masters. P.J. mocked his opponent, Jordan Spieth, for playing slowly. Quote, "I can get a beer, go to the toilet and paint the spare room before he hits it." The British fan also tweeted at his brother, three-putt this and you might as well stay in America. Surely, Danny will now be welcomed home.