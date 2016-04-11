Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Brother Of Masters Winner Steals Twitter Spotlight

Published April 11, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. P.J. Willet did as many people do - he posted on Twitter while watching TV. What made P.J. special is he was watching his brother, Danny, win golf's Masters. P.J. mocked his opponent, Jordan Spieth, for playing slowly. Quote, "I can get a beer, go to the toilet and paint the spare room before he hits it." The British fan also tweeted at his brother, three-putt this and you might as well stay in America. Surely, Danny will now be welcomed home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories