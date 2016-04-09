Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will be the next surprising thing, the big revelation in the Panama papers? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: The joint checking account between the Koch brothers and Bernie Sanders.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: 50 Cent isn't broke.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.
PETER GROSZ: Donald Trump has massive secret offshore reserves of humility, but he refuses to tap into them.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens panel, we'll ask him about it on WAIT WAIT... DON’T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Peter Grosz and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC, APPLAUSE)
