Prediction

Published April 9, 2016 at 8:43 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next surprising thing, the big revelation in the Panama papers? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: The joint checking account between the Koch brothers and Bernie Sanders.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: 50 Cent isn't broke.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Donald Trump has massive secret offshore reserves of humility, but he refuses to tap into them.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens panel, we'll ask him about it on WAIT WAIT... DON’T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Peter Grosz and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
