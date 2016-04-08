Bringing The World Home To You

CEO Pay Takes A Dive In 2015

Published April 8, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT

CEOs of major American companies took a hit last year.

A new Wall Street Journal analysis of chief executive pay at 300 public companies showed its worst decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

The slowdown is related to weak performance and accounting rules that put a crimp in pensions.

Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News.

