CEO Pay Takes A Dive In 2015

CEOs of major American companies took a hit last year.

A new Wall Street Journal analysis of chief executive pay at 300 public companies showed its worst decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

The slowdown is related to weak performance and accounting rules that put a crimp in pensions.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

