Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Don't The Nation's Top Med Schools Have Family Medicine Departments?

Published April 6, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
(Marosh/Flickr)
(Marosh/Flickr)

Medical schools at Yale, Harvard, Johns Hopkins and other elite institutions teach some of the most cutting-edge specialties, but some students and staff are complaining that a critical focus is missing: family medicine.

Melissa Bailey of STAT joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the omission.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.