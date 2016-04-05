Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York Lawmaker Opposed To Gun That Resembles iPhone

Published April 5, 2016 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The typical smartphone has become a computer, text messaging service, encryption device, airline boarding pass, even a credit card. Sen. Charles Schumer would rather it not also be a gun. The New York lawmaker is objecting to a smartphone weapon. It's not an app for your iPhone, it's an actual pistol that folds up to resemble an iPhone. Instead of three, four or five bars, the device, intended to go on sale this year, offers two bullets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories