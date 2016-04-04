Joe Medicine Crow, Last War Chief Of Crow Nation, Dies At 102

Joseph Medicine Crow, a World War II veteran, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and revered elder of the Crow Nation, died Sunday at the age of 102.

Born in a log home near Lodge Grass, Montana, Crow became the first member of the Crow Nation to earn a graduate degree.

He was a Crow War Chief, having completed the required four war deeds while fighting for the 103rd Infantry in Germany during World War II.

Shane Doyle, a Crow Nation member who teaches at Montana State University, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for a look at the extraordinary life of Joseph Medicine Crow.

Guest

Shane Doyle, a member of the Crow Nationa, who teaches in the Native American Studies program at Montana State University.

