Baseball Team 2 Wins Away From Getting To Name Coach's Baby

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A high school baseball team is on the verge of triumph. The coach said if they win 14 games this season, they can name his baby. Coach Rob Query made that promise in Palm Bay Fla., and his team needs just two more wins. The mother, apparently, was not part of this deal. She tells Florida Today only that she will take into consideration the team's chosen name, inspired by characters from the movie "Sandlot," Benjamin Smalls Query. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.